Mountain route Camillien-Houde Way closed to 'secure' a cliff
Montreal

The city hasn't yet said when the road will reopen

Camillien-Houde Way is closed while the city does work to on cliffs at the summit of the mountain. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

Camillien-Houde Way, the popular winding road over Mount Royal, has been closed to traffic since this afternoon. 

The city said it closed the road because of work to "secure" a number of cliffs on the mountain's summit. 

Drivers can get to the parking lot near Beaver Lake from Remembrance Road by way of Côte-des-Neiges, as well as the Côte-des-Neiges and Mount Royal cemeteries. 

The city has not yet said when Camillien-Houde Way will reopen. 

Pedestrians and cyclists can continue to use the road, the city said. 

 

