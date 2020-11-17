Mountain route Camillien-Houde Way closed to 'secure' a cliff

Camillien-Houde Way, the popular winding road over Mount Royal, has been closed to traffic since this afternoon.

The city said it closed the road because of work to "secure" a number of cliffs on the mountain's summit.

Drivers can get to the parking lot near Beaver Lake from Remembrance Road by way of Côte-des-Neiges, as well as the Côte-des-Neiges and Mount Royal cemeteries.

The city has not yet said when Camillien-Houde Way will reopen.

Pedestrians and cyclists can continue to use the road, the city said.