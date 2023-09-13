Camillien-Houde Way on Mount Royal will be closed to traffic, Montreal mayor says

Camillien-Houde Way, the road that straddles Mount Royal, will be closed to cars but open to emergency vehicles.

Mayor Valérie Plante presented what she called an "ambitious vision" for the road at a news conference on Wednesday. It will be a pedestrian and cyclist only route, she said.

"We're taking out the asphalt and we're putting in trees," she said.

The new route up Camillien-Houde will be a tree-lined footpath, which Plante said will be universally accessible, running alongside a parallel bike path.

A new chalet, like the one at the Belvedere lookout on the south side of the mountain, will be built at the top of Camillien-Houde, where it connects to Remembrance Road, Plante said.

Remembrance Road will remain accessible to cars and Plante said the new summit chalet will be accessible to drivers coming from the west side of the mountain.

There will also be more parking on that side, at Beaver Lake and Smith House, Plante said, to facilitate access to the mountain for families and people with reduced mobility.

"We're going to beautify it, make it safer, more welcoming and we're going to make it shine brighter than it already does," Plante said.

The road has long been a source of conflict between cyclists and motorists. Plante cited the climate crisis and the need for more green infrastructure as well as the safety of cyclists who use Camillien-Houde as key reasons for the redesign.

In 2017, a car doing a U-turn struck and killed Clément Ouimet, an 18-year-old cyclist. It prompted Plante's administration to consider changes to the road, including barring motor vehicle access to it.

Cyclists flock to its eastern slope for the challenge of ascending a 1.6-kilometre winding road that climbs 119 metres toward the summit of Mount Royal.

But the road is also the only way to drive from one side of the mountain to the other. It connects to Remembrance Road on the west side of the mountain.

Some drivers use it as a shortcut or as a way to get to the parking lots on the western side of the mountain. Tourists and sightseers also use it to reach the eastern lookout over Mount Royal.

Montreal's fire department has expressed concern that a full closure of the road would slow down response times for emergency vehicles who needed to respond to calls for help on the mountain or use the mountain road as a shortcut to reach different sectors of the city.

Plante said first response teams, such as police cars and fire trucks, will be able to take over the bike path on Camillien-Houde in an emergency.

Emmanuel Rondia, the director of the Conseil régional de l'environnement de Montréal, an environmental group, said he welcomed the news that Camilien-Houde would be closed to vehicles.

"We waited for this for a long time," he said. "The mountain will no longer be used as a highway or a shortcut for some drivers, it's becoming really a real park with an accessible road for above all active mobility."

Construction on the redevelopment of Camillien-Houde will begin in 2025 and fully wrap up in 2029.

The project will cost $90 million, according to a city estimate.

