Quebec to hold inquiry into wrongful arrest by Montreal police
Province to examine circumstances surrounding arrest of Mamadi III Fara Camara
The Quebec government has announced it will hold an inquiry into the wrongful arrest of Mamadi III Fara Camara, in the face of mounting questions about the conduct of Montreal police.
Camara, a 31-year-old PhD student, spent six nights in detention after he was arrested Jan. 28 before being completely exonerated last week.
He had been charged after a police officer was disarmed and attacked following a traffic stop in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood. The Crown stayed the charges last Wednesday, moments before a scheduled bail hearing. On Friday it confirmed it would no longer pursue the case against him.
Camara had claimed innocence from the moment of his arrest, his lawyers said. He has since received an apology from Sylvain Caron, Montreal's police chief.
While police insisted Camara's arrest was based strictly on the evidence, not profiling, civil rights activists say the incident is part of a larger pattern of racial profiling.
In a news release, Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced the inquiry will be led by Quebec Superior Court Justice Louis Dionne.
Guilbault said the goal of the inquiry will be to understand what transpired in the lead up to Camara's arrest, and come up with recommendations to prevent a similar situation from happening again.
The inquiry will begin Feb. 22 and last up to five months.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.