Montreal's calèche ban will not be suspended, judge rules

A Quebec Superior Court judge has refused a stable owner's request to suspend the city's ban on horse-drawn carriages.

Luc Desparois, the owner of Lucky Luc stables, filed an injunction earlier this week, asking for the ban to be suspended while the merits of the regulation were debated.

The ban on the carriages — also known as calèches — will go into effect Jan. 1.

The city imposed the ban after a series of incidents involving the calèche horses, ranging from their collapse to a collision with a car.

