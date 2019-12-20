Montreal's calèche ban will not be suspended, judge rules
Luc Desparois, the owner of Lucky Luc stables, filed an injunction earlier this week, asking for the ban to be suspended while the merits of the regulation were debated.
Stable owner had asked for the ban to be put on hold
A Quebec Superior Court judge has refused a stable owner's request to suspend the city's ban on horse-drawn carriages.
Luc Desparois, the owner of Lucky Luc stables, filed an injunction earlier this week, asking for the ban to be suspended while the merits of the regulation were debated.
The ban on the carriages — also known as calèches — will go into effect Jan. 1.
The city imposed the ban after a series of incidents involving the calèche horses, ranging from their collapse to a collision with a car.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.