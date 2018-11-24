Protesters call for immediate end to horse-drawn carriages in Old Montreal

About two dozen people demonstrated at Place d'Armes in Old Montreal on Saturday, about 20 feet away from where the calèche drivers line up to take tourists for rides.

The protesters were there to call out the industry for what they consider animal abuse, and to say that Quebec's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) is not doing enough to protect the province's animals.

The protest quickly degenerated when one calèche driver approached the group to dispute their claims.

Several attempts to hold a moment of silence were drowned out by yelling back and forth.

"For horses, for puppy mills, for hoarding situations, MAPAQ fails to do its job," said Susan Mackasey, one of the protest's organizers.

"Somebody has to step up and protect these animals."

The city says it will ban the practice by 2020, ending a tradition that has been in place since the 18th century.

Calèche driver Michel Prince has been working in the industry for 35 years. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC Montreal)

"It's a shame because it's part of our history, it's part of the decor. Tourists come over here and they look to get a ride because it's part of the charm of Montreal," said calèche driver Michel Prince.

He has been working in the industry for 35 years.

"At the end, [the city] decides that we are the bad people," said Prince.

A spokesperson for MAPAQ told CBC News in an email that the well-being of animals is of the utmost importance to the ministry, and that it conducts inspections to ensure that all animals, including calèche horses, are not being abused.

The issue was once again brought into the spotlight when video of a horse collapsing on the job was shared on social media earlier this month.

That horse died after laying on the street for two hours , said Old Montreal resident Chris Romanyk, who filmed the incident.

City says timeline for ban is unchanged

The City of Montreal announced in June that it will ban caleches as of Dec. 31, 2019.

The administration of Mayor Valérie Plante said this would give those working in the industry time to transition to new jobs.

"We acted as quickly as possible as soon as we got to power," said city spokesperson Youssef Amane.

'Horse-drawn carriages are cruel,' reads a sign held by a protester. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC Montreal)

Plante's predecessor, Denis Coderre, attempted to put a one-year moratorium on the horse-drawn carriages to give the city time to make new rules to govern the practice after a horse was hit by a car in Griffintown.

The Quebec Superior Court approved an injunction stopping that moratorium from going into effect.