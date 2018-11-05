Plante renews call for calèche ban after horse dies in Old Montreal

After a calèche horse collapsed and died Sunday in Old Montreal, Mayor Valérie Plante says the animal's sudden death confirms her decision to ban the industry was the right choice.

"It doesn't make sense to have calèches on the streets of Montreal," Plante told reporters Monday.

She says she is "more determined than ever" to remove them from the city by 2020 — a deadline set by her animal control bylaw that was adopted in August.

She added, however, that it is important to give those who work in the industry time to find new jobs.

Horse's owner says animal was fit to work

The Montreal SPCA is looking into the horse's death, but its owner, Luc Desparois of Lucky Luc Stables, says it's not unusual for any animal to drop dead.

"Why he died? We don't know," Desparois told CBC Montreal's Daybreak Monday. "It's like humans. People die out of the blue without showing any signs."

Montreal police say they received a call about the horse around 3 p.m. on Sunday. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

Charlot was a "very nice horse" that he bought earlier this year, he said, and all his horses are well maintained by professionals.

He said those professionals care about the animals.

In this case, Charlot's driver was crying as she waited more than two hours for the horse to be removed from the street, said Desparois, blaming the city for the delay.

A week ago, he said the hose showed some signs of a minor illness, but it was thoroughly checked and monitored by a veterinarian to ensure it was healthy enough to work.

"Charlot never showed us any sign of not feeling okay or of being sick or anything," he said.

Desparois says there's 'no proof' to support industry ban

Charlot's owner was unable to say exactly how old the horse was. He said it was not young, but it was still at a reasonable age to pull a calèche and it was a job the animal enjoyed.

He said the industry is not as hard on the animals as opponents claim.

Luc Desparois, who runs a calèche company called Lucky Luc, says there's no proof that the industry is too hard on horses. (Radio-Canada)

"They have no veterinarian proof — no logical proof anywhere — that supports that it is too hard on a horse to be pulling a carriage," said Desparois, noting he has 25 years of experience in the industry.

"From my point of view, a horse that has a friend and gets a little exercise, walking like they do in Montreal, there's nothing wrong for their health," he said.