CBC journalists in Quebec snag pair of awards from Canadian Association of Journalists

CBC journalists in Montreal and Quebec City have won two awards for excellence in reporting from the Canadian Association of Journalists.

Quebec City reporter Catou MacKinnon has won the inaugural APTN/CAJ Reconciliation Award, created to "recognize the work of a non-Indigenous journalist whose reporting has broadened the understanding of the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples."

Her reporting over the course of several months went beyond the testimony at the Viens Commission — the Quebec public inquiry called in response to allegations that vulnerable First Nations women in Val-d'Or, Que., had been mistreated and abused by provincial police officers.

MacKinnon connected the dots between various allegations and unnamed officers to track results and find out what, if anything, happens to a police officer who breaches the police Code of Ethics.

Catou Mackinnon reported on the refusal by provincial police officers to stop wearing symbolic red bands which Indigenous people said they perceived as "intimidation and provocation." The bands, inscribed with the number of the Val-d'Or detachment, were worn to show solidarity with eight colleauges suspended over allegations of mistreating Indigenous women. (Émélie Rivard-Boudreau/Radio-Canada)

The shadowy world of temp agency work

A team of Montreal journalists has won the CWA Canada/CAJ Award for Excellence in Labour Reporting, honouring reporting on the social, economic and political factors that impact the labour environment in Canada.

The team, which includes Verity Stevenson, Jaela Bernstien, Jessica Rubinger, Jean-Philippe Robillard, Daniel Boily, Antoni Nerestant and Meeker Guerrier, told the story of a Haitian asylum seeker recruited into black-market work in a meat plant who suffered a serious injury in a workplace accident.

Paolo's story showed how recruiters exploited gaps in Quebec's labour laws. As a result of the CBC News team's reports, changes to the law were introduced, and several government agencies, including Quebec's workplace health and safety board, launched investigations and conducted raids on the companies involved.

Earlier this year, Paolo was finally granted compensation for his injury.

CBC Montreal reported on a Haitian asylum seeker's interaction with a temp agency that recruited him to work under false ID at a meat plant, where he was seriously hurt. The agency and the plant were raided by workplace health and safety inspectors after the report was published. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

The CAJ awards recognize the best in investigative journalism across the country.