Caisse de dépôt CEO Michael Sabia to step down
Michael Sabia, chief executive of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, is stepping down from the pension fund manager to become head of the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto.
Sabia had been in the role since 2009
The Quebec fund manager says Michael Sabia is leaving at the beginning of February.
Sabia has served as president and chief executive at CDPQ since March 2009. Before joining the investment fund, he was chief executive of BCE Inc.
CDPQ says it has started a search for Sabia's replacement and planned to complete the process at the beginning of 2020 with the appointment of a successor approved by the government.
CDPQ had $326.7 billion in net assets at June 30.
