Art stolen from Quebec City café-bar returned, thanks to social media

Art stolen from the wall of a Quebec City café-bar has been turned over to police after the alleged thieves were served a thinly veiled threat of legal consequences on social media.

On Boxing Day, La Ninkasi Simple Malt Québec posted photos to its Facebook page that showed a wall lined with the framed work of local artist Stéphan Paquet.

However, in that post, four of the frames are missing: only empty wall space and label cards remain.

"Rather than your faces, here are images of the holes left by your theft of four drawings," the café-bar said in its post, describing the events that unfolded in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve — events captured on surveillance cameras, the post implied.

"It would be a good idea to bring back the stolen works before we file a complaint of theft."

The post then drove home the lifelong consequences of a criminal record that could follow not just the thieves, but their accomplices, as well.

Artwork turned over to police

The post was shared hundreds of times in the days that followed. On Tuesday, the artwork was returned to a police station outside of Quebec City.

The café-bar's manager, Caroline Marois, said the alleged thieves are not from the area.

They have apologized for the theft, she said — just in the nick of time, as her next step was to publish their faces on social media.

Marois said the young people who frequent her establishment on Saint-Jean Street sometimes get drunk and make bad decisions, without thinking about the long-term consequences.

There may still be consequences, as the artist did file his own complaint with police Monday.

Paquet told CBC News that he will withdraw that complaint once he confirms the art, priced at around $160 per drawing, was undamaged.

Having a computer or a bicycle stolen is one thing, he said, but it's a whole other experience when something he created — something into which he invested time and effort — is taken.

Artist 'very happy' to have work back

Paquet is a web designer, photographer and musician. He also draws, and he spent years on the work he had on display in La Ninkasi.

He said he was proud to finally hang it in the exhibition — and subsequently shocked when four of his pieces went missing.

The art was returned Tuesady, the day after the artist reported it stolen to Quebec City police. The manager of La Ninkasi says her cameras recorded every detail of the theft. (Facebook)

He applauded Marois for her effort to get the art back.

The photos of the missing frames and text sent a powerful message, and "they were shared more than 300 times," he said. "The dozens of comments were nice, also."

He said it's important to him, too, that the alleged thieves are aware of the impact they had — that it makes no sense to steal. If they show remorse, he said he'll forgive them. It makes no sense for them to have to live the rest of their lives with a criminal record, he said.

Once he gets the art back, it will be returned to the walls of La Ninkasi in the coming days.

Paquet said he is "very happy" to know he will soon be reunited with his work.