Quebec man who killed wife with Alzheimer's gets parole

A man sentenced for killing his wife who had Alzheimer's will be released on parole Saturday.

Michel Cadotte was sentenced to two years minus a day for manslaughter after smothering his partner to death with a pillow.

Jocelyne Lizotte was in the late stages of Alzheimer's disease and was living in a long-term care facility. She had lost complete physical and cognitive autonomy, the court heard during the trial.

In its decision, the parole board ruled that Cadotte does not pose a risk to society and the risk of him killing again was practically "non-existent."

The board also decided that serving the rest of his sentence would not contribute to his rehabilitation.

The conditions of his parole include a three-year probationary period and 240 hours of community service.

Cadotte had previously applied for parole last September, but was refused.