Côte-Saint-Luc high-rise evacuated after fire

Five Montreal police officers had to be taken to hospital after a fire in Côte-Saint-Luc last night.

Officers arrived at a high-rise on the corner of Côte-Saint-Luc Road and Westminster Avenue around 11 p.m.

Police officers started evacuating the block while firefighters were on their way to the building.

The officers were treated in hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

Sandra Lisi, a spokesperson for the Montreal fire department, says the fire was started by a space heater in a third-floor apartment.