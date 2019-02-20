2 men in hospital after stabbing in Côte Saint-Luc

Two men were found with multiple stab wounds in a shopping center parking lot early this morning in Côte Saint-Luc, Montreal police said.

Both men were taken to a hospital. One, around 50 years old, is in critical condition, while the condition of the other man, around 35 years old, was still unknown, said police spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture.

Multiple people called 911 at around 6:45 a.m. to report the incident.

"A hypothesis we're exploring is that they may have stabbed each other," Couture said. "This is of course just a hypothesis that needs to be verified."

Police are reviewing surveillance camera footage to see if it provides any information.