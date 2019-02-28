Work planned for Côte Saint-Luc Road this summer

Montreal plans to resurface its side of Côte Saint-Luc Road along two stretches this summer, a project that will run from May to October.

The two stretches are between King Edward and Walkley avenues and between Randall and Hingston avenues, for a total of about 800 metres of road.

"It's a great idea because this road in Côte Saint-Luc is pretty bad," said resident Benjamin Poncet, who was walking his dog Thursday morning.

Poncet said he's not worried about how long it will take, "as long as they fix it"

It’s kind of mesmerizing to watch this loop of a car driving over a pothole on Côte St-Luc road. This stretch will be repaved this summer. <a href="https://t.co/XgtY5r3OYO">pic.twitter.com/XgtY5r3OYO</a> —@katemckenna8

Côte Saint-Luc Road is a boundary road, with the Montreal borough of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce on the south side and the city of Côte Saint-Luc on the north side.

The city of Montreal is also planning a major project along parts of Côte Saint-Luc Road in 2023 to replace infrastructure.

Sochi Chap says she is worried about the effect the construction on Côte Saint-Luc Road will have on her bus route. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

Sochi Chap takes the bus to work nearly every day, and her bus stop is on Côte Saint-Luc Road.

She said her bus is late almost every day, and she's worried about the effect the construction will have on her commute.

"I'm going to have to get out even more earlier. That's the biggest issue, honestly," she said.