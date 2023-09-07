Debate on home-based synagogues in Montreal's Côte Saint-Luc heats up as residents speak out

The Côte Saint-Luc city hall saw some heated exchanges Wednesday as residents confronted the borough about the problems they say some home-based synagogues are causing.

For years, residents of the on-island Montreal suburb, home to a large Jewish population, have voiced issues such as noise, fire hazards and parking issues as a result of the synagogues operating illegally out of private homes.

The city held a public consultation to discuss a new proposed bylaw — its latest attempt to balance the rights of people who attend these places of worship and residents who say they're disturbing the neighbourhood.

The bylaw would create four zones, each allowing one religious institution operating in a private home to go through an application process. If approved, the city could allow the religious institution to continue operating conditionally, even if the property remains zoned as residential.

As for the other institutions in homes, officials say figuring out how to deal with them is the next step in the process.

There were mixed reactions among those who attended the public consultation. Some feel the bylaw doesn't do enough to actually address the problems these places of worship create, while others say it falls short of protecting the right to practise religion freely.

Resident Miki Harrar says there were no residential synagogues on his street when he first moved to Côte Saint-Luc. He says since they began operating, they've been causing problems.

"Lack of parking, people that park illegally or block your driveway, the garbage disposal isn't handled properly … there's noise and other things," he said.

"We don't have anything against anyone and we wanted to live in Côte Saint-Luc, but we wouldn't have chosen to live in this type of environment."

However, he said he's happy that after seven years of discussing the issue with council that "we are slowly making progress."

Sam Muller, executive director of the Quebec Council of Hasidic Jews, wouldn't comment on the bylaw itself but says he welcomes the consultation.

"We are happy to see the city doing something to find a balance that works for everyone," he said.

"My hope is that the neighbours will find common ground, that neighbours should be able to live in peace and harmony and everyone should be able to practise their religions and to practise their traditions and live peacefully and happily."

The city of Côte Saint-Luc plans to adopt a second draft of the bylaw next month.