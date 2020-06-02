Wearing a mask will soon be mandatory in Côte Saint-Luc

As of July 1, anyone living in or visiting Côte Saint-Luc will have to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces, including all stores, businesses and municipal buildings, a new bylaw states.

The bylaw was adopted at a city council meeting Monday night, with the goal of preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the borough. Côte Saint-Luc has 492 confirmed cases and 34 deaths as a result of the virus so far.

Côte Saint-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said an exception will be made for those who cannot wear a face mask because of health reasons, such as respiratory issues or difficulty hearing.

"We also have the ability to wear a visor as an option," said Brownstein.

"We encourage face coverings, but for individuals particularly with asthma or other ailments, maybe a visor is going to be easier. It's not as good as a mask, but in the event that they can't wear a visor or a mask for some physical ailment, then we'll probably be able to tell."

When the bylaw comes into effect, residents will face fines of between $100 and $500 if they don't wear a mask in the borough.

Merchants are also asked to bar people who aren't wearing a mask or face covering from entering their business.

The bylaw also requires apartment and condo building owners to install hand sanitizer dispensers at all entrances and near elevators, and to install signs that recommend residents wear a mask in areas where physical distancing isn't possible.

"We're giving them the option. They don't have to put the hand sanitizer on every floor, they can put it inside the elevators," said Brownstein.

The province has not made face masks mandatory but public health authorities have strongly recommended their use in public spaces and especially on public transit.