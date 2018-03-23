Will Céline Dion and James Corden drive all night?

Pop idol Céline Dion has found a new venue to exercise her vocal talents, but it's no Las Vegas casino.

And it's only temporary, but the internet is abuzz after James Corden posted a selfie with the famous Quebec-born singer inside the vehicle he uses for Carpool Karaoke — a popular segment on the American program he hosts, The Late Late Show.

CBS has yet to announce when the segment will air, but Dion, who turns 51 at the end of the month, was quick to respond to Corden's tweet with a tweet of her own.

"Oh hey," writes Corden in his tweet at Dion. Dion retweeted it with "Oh hey @JKCorden - Céline xx..."

oh hey <a href="https://twitter.com/celinedion?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@celinedion</a> <a href="https://t.co/FbZ1ardKRS">pic.twitter.com/FbZ1ardKRS</a> —@JKCorden Oh hey <a href="https://twitter.com/JKCorden?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JKCorden</a> - Céline xx... <a href="https://t.co/6MPRKdk8XN">https://t.co/6MPRKdk8XN</a> —@celinedion

The exchange has attracted thousands of likes, replies and retweets. Corden also posted the image to his Instagram page, attracting nearly 400,000 likes.

The Late Late Show posts its Carpool Karoke segments on YouTube, often generating millions of views. For example, the video featuring Paul McCartney, posted last June, has been watched nearly 40 million times.

In a nutshell, Corden drives the car in the segment, usually in the carpool lanes of Los Angeles highways, while influential musical guests sing along to their own songs with him.

Other guests of the segment include the likes of Shawn Mendes, Adam Levine, Pink and Christina Aguilera.

Time will tell if Dion will perform her musical hit I Drove All Night in the talk-show host's car.