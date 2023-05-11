Montreal unveils tighter rules, heftier fines for derelict buildings

In an effort to crack down on people who let buildings fall into disrepair, the city of Montreal is proposing new r ules for building maintenance — with an emphasis on vacant and heritage buildings— and stricter fines for those who don't follow those rules.

The new bylaw would force owners to maintain the exterior, the plumbing and structural elements of their buildings.

There would be norms, such as the minimum temperature inside a building (10 C), the installation of outdoor lighting for a building's access points as well as rules for the materials that can be used to barricade a building and how long it can be boarded up.

The new rules would apply to any building — residential or commercial — within city limits.

Owners would also be forced to pay an annual fee to register vacant properties, allowing the city to better keep track of those buildings. While registering, they would need to describe the overall state of the building. They'd also have to display their proof of registration on their vacant property.

Fines for neglectful owners will be tougher. Penalties for letting heritage buildings run down will range from $2,000 to $250,000. For structures that are not considered heritage buildings, fines will range from $1,000 to $10,000 for first infractions and up to $40,000 for repeat offenders.

Too often, buildings are left in disrepair for long periods, eventually leading to their demolition, said Robert Beaudry, a member of the city's executive committee who is in charge of urban planning.

The city estimates that about 800 buildings on its territory are abandoned. About 150 of those are heritage properties.

"We have to give ourselves the means to act better and with more teeth," said Beaudry.

The city is scheduled to hold consultations on the new rules next month. The bylaw could take effect as early as the end of this year.

The cost of registering a vacant building has not been determined yet, but Beaudry said the city doesn't want the figure to be prohibitive.