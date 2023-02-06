Quebec premier will call byelection in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough Monday, Radio-Canada says
Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne seat left vacant after former Liberal leader Dominique Anglade stepped down
Montrealers living in the city's Sud-Ouest borough are expected to head to the polls in mid-March to choose their new provincial legislature member.
Radio-Canada is reporting Premier François Legault will call a byelection in the riding of Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne on Monday.
The seat was left vacant by the former leader of the Quebec Liberal Party, Dominique Anglade, when she announced her resignation as both party leader and representative for the riding in December.
The byelection is expected to be held on March 13.
So far, Québec Solidaire has announced that immigration lawyer Guillaume Cliche-Rivard will run again for the seat, while the Coalition Avenir Québec is putting up 21-year-old Victor Pelletier, who was chosen as the party's youth wing president last year.
The Liberals are expected to name their candidate later Monday.
According to Radio-Canada sources, it will be Christopher Beanninger, the defeated candidate in the riding of Sainte-Marie–Saint-Jacques in the last election.
He had finished in second place behind QS co-spokesperson Manon Massé.
