Voters in Quebec City's Jean-Talon riding head to the polls today for byelection

People in the Quebec City-area riding of Jean-Talon will head to the polls on Monday, the second byelection since the last provincial election.

The byelection was triggered in July when Joëlle Boutin quit politics. She had been elected in Jean-Talon during a provincial byelection in 2019 and the 2022 provincial general election as a member of Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).

Prior to 2019, Jean-Talon was known as a Liberal stronghold, having never elected an MNA from another party. The CAQ currently holds the vast majority of the seats in the Quebec City and Beauce regions.

Ten candidates will be vying for the seat. Here are the candidates for the four parties that currently hold seats at the National Assembly:

Marie-Anik Shoiry: Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).

Olivier Bolduc: Québec Solidaire (QS).

Pascal Paradis: Parti Québécois (PQ).

Élise Avard Bernier: Liberal Party of Quebec (PLQ).

Polling stations will be open Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For the full list of candidates, click here. To find out where to cast your ballot, click here.

More than 10,000 voters in the riding have already cast their ballots during advanced polling — a turnout of 21.89 per cent.