Businesses raided in Quebec in connection with illegal network of temp workers

Investigators with Quebec's Labour Ministry carried out raids Tuesday that targeted a network of temp agencies suspected of supplying low-paid, undocumented workers to businesses in Montreal and the Montérégie region.

Eight different workplaces were served with search warrants, including a meat-processing plant south of Montreal.

Last year, a CBC News investigation revealed a factory — Sherrington Meats — had employed at least one asylum seeker who had been given a fake identity under which to work by a temp agency.

The CBC investigation identified the temp agency that hired him as YUL Embauche — one of several different names associated with the same agency.

The asylum seeker, who had not yet received a work permit, was paid only $10 an hour — $1.25 less than minimum wage at the time. He cut his hand badly in 2017 while operating a meat-cutting machine on which, he said, he'd been given little training.

Quebec's Labour Ministry is conducting a raid of eight businesses in Montreal and in the Montérégie region as part of an investigation of illegally employed temp workers. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

"These [raids] came following information about a possible fraudulent strategy that targeted vulnerable workers, sometimes without work permits," the Labour Ministry said in a statement.

The ringleaders of the network could face criminal charges, the ministry said.

