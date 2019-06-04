Businesses raided in Quebec in connection with illegal network of temp workers
Eight different locations were served with search warrants Tuesday
Investigators with Quebec's Labour Ministry carried out raids Tuesday that targeted a network of temp agencies suspected of supplying low-paid, undocumented workers to businesses in Montreal and the Montérégie region.
Eight different workplaces were served with search warrants, including a meat-processing plant south of Montreal.
Last year, a CBC News investigation revealed a factory — Sherrington Meats — had employed at least one asylum seeker who had been given a fake identity under which to work by a temp agency.
The CBC investigation identified the temp agency that hired him as YUL Embauche — one of several different names associated with the same agency.
The asylum seeker, who had not yet received a work permit, was paid only $10 an hour — $1.25 less than minimum wage at the time. He cut his hand badly in 2017 while operating a meat-cutting machine on which, he said, he'd been given little training.
"These [raids] came following information about a possible fraudulent strategy that targeted vulnerable workers, sometimes without work permits," the Labour Ministry said in a statement.
The ringleaders of the network could face criminal charges, the ministry said.
More to come.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.