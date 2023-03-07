Montreal police investigating 9 business fires in Saint-Laurent borough since November

Pierre Brunelle, standing in the charred remains of his Montreal business, said on Tuesday that he didn't sleep a wink overnight.

"After I got the call, I never slept," said Brunelle, the air thick with the smell of charred wood and smoke in Lit Mural Montréal on Montée de Liesse in the borough of Saint-Laurent.

His business specializes in wall beds, also known as Murphy beds.

The fire was reported at around 1 a.m. and Montreal police say somebody broke into the store with a gas canister to start it.

Firefighters and police were called to the scene of a fire at Lit Mural Montréal on Montée de Liesse in the borough of Saint-Laurent early Tuesday. (CBC)

Evidence of the accelerant and the gas canister itself were found at the scene. Now the police service's arson squad is investigating and Brunelle is left picking up the pieces — with no idea why he was targeted.

"I don't know why he did this," He said. "If he comes into the factory, he can steal so many things, but he just set the fire. For what?"

CBC News has identified nine suspicious or criminal fires in Saint-Laurent businesses since November.

Montreal police weren't available for an interview, but a spokesperson said investigations into these fires are ongoing.

Evidence of the accelerant and a gas canister were found on site after a fire in Lit Mural Montréal on Montée de Liesse in the borough of Saint-Laurent. (CBC)

And while the spokesperson couldn't say if there are any links between any of these fires, they said that's one of the possibilities investigators are looking into.

Brunelle said he never received any threats and never had any reason to believe his business would be hit.

While the investigation continues, Brunelle said he will work as hard as he can to get his business up and running by the end of the week.