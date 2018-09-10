School board flip-flops on bus stop at busy DDO intersection

Kashif Inayat picks up his children from the bus stop every day. But up until this week, that was an exercise in caution.

Inayat said heavy traffic around the stop — near a gas station at the intersection of Churchill St. and Sources Blvd. in Dollard-des-Ormeaux — made it dangerous for his son and daughter, who both attend École primaire Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

"This is a major road, so the buses are passing very closely to the sidewalk. In winter, the sidewalks are slippery," Inayat told CBC News.

"Some kids might fall down and end up on the road."

Inayat picks up his children every day at their bus stop. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

Inayat and his wife asked the Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys (CSMB) to move the bus stop to their apartment complex, about 200 metres down the road. That's where most of the kids who get off the bus at that stop live, Inayat said.

They made a formal request last year, but Inayat said the school board refused. Another request at the start of this school year then went unanswered, he said.

Earlier today, however, CBC News contacted the school board, and it said it would do something about it.

"The stop will be in front of the building where the children live … in order for it to be safe," a spokesperson for the CSMB said in an email. The school board said it takes security seriously.

Inayat's children, 8-year-old Muhammad Ammaar, and Meerab, 6, are happy about the change, too. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

That's welcome news for Inayat — and today, his children got off the bus at their new stop.

"I'm very happy. I'm actually very satisfied," he said.

It's also something his children, 8-year-old Muhammad Ammaar, and 6-year-old Meerab, are happy about, too.

"I don't like the trucks passing by," Meerab said.

With files from CBC's Kate McKenna