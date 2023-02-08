Content
City bus hits daycare in Laval, Que., at least five injured

A Laval police spokesperson said a city bus from the Société de transport de Laval hit a daycare in the Sainte-Rose neighbourhood around 8:30 a.m. At least five people were injured.

An Urgences-santé spokesperson said there were at least 5 injuries, at least 1 serious

Officers walk between Laval police cars outside a daycare.
Laval police officers were on the scene after a city bus hit a daycare on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

A city bus hit a daycare on Wednesday morning in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal, injuring at least five people. 

A Laval police spokesperson said a bus from the Société de transport de Laval hit a daycare in the Sainte-Rose neighbourhood, on Terrasse Dufferin around 8:30 a.m.

First responders rushed to the scene. 

An Urgences-santé spokesperson said at least five were injured, and at least one person had been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. More injuries were expected, the spokesperson said, but as of 9:30 a.m., details of the injured, including their ages, were not known. 

Urgences-santé dispatched seven ambulances, a "tactical medical vehicle" — which responds to unusual medical situations, often alongside police — and a rapid response team. 

