Bus crash on Montreal's South Shore sends 7 students to hospital with minor injuries

Seven high school students suffered minor injuries after a school bus collided with a pickup truck on Montreal's South Shore Monday morning.

The students were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, according to the local school board, Commission scolaire des Patriotes.

"The parents of these students were all contacted individually and the other parents of the students on the bus were also informed of the situation," the board says on its website.

The bus was en route to École secondaire De Mortagne in Boucherville, police say.

The collision occurred in Saint-Amable, Que., about 40 kilometres east of Montreal, at the intersection of Rue Principale and Cardinal.

Police say the pickup truck ran a red light and hit the school bus along and another vehicle.