Multiple injuries reported after bus, car collide northeast of Quebec City

A collision between a passenger bus and car near Rimouski, Que., on Tuesday has left multiple people injured, some seriously.

The Orléans Express bus collided with an oncoming car around 5:15 p.m. on route 132, near Saint-Fabien, Que., about 285 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. There were about 40 passengers on the bus.

A Sûreté du Québec spokesperson said the bus was travelling west, the car was going east and the impact was so violent that both vehicles ended up in a ditch. Injuries ranged from light to serious.

The driver of the car, the vehicle's only occupant, suffered life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the Lower St. Lawrence health authority, Gilles Turmel, said a Code Orange was triggered at the Rimouski hospital, as mass casualties were expected to arrive.

At least six ambulances were called to the scene, Turmel said.

He said about 20 patients were transported by bus to the hospital with minor injuries.

Turmel said that teams at the hospital are all mobilized and there is room to accommodate everyone.

About 20 other people were transported to the Saint- Fabien arena. They are not injured but are waiting for medical examinations and psychosocial support services.

The road, which is the main route to the Gaspé and New Brunswick, is closed in both directions.