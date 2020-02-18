Skip to Main Content
Police investigate body found in burning car in TMR
Montreal

Montreal police are investigating after a body was found in a burning car in the Town of Mount-Royal early Tuesday morning.

The unidentified male was found in the vehicle's driver's seat

CBC News ·
Police said firefighters called them to the scene after finding the body in the driver's seat. (Alain Beland/Radio-Canada)

Police say firefighters were tackling a car fire in an alley near Graham Boulevard and Hudson Avenue around 1:30 a.m. 

Once the fire was under control, firefighters found the body of an unidentified male in the driver's seat.

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating.

Police say they don't yet know if this was a case of foul play or an accident.

