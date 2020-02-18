Police investigate body found in burning car in TMR

Montreal police are investigating after a body was found in a burning car in the Town of Mount-Royal early Tuesday morning.

Police say firefighters were tackling a car fire in an alley near Graham Boulevard and Hudson Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters found the body of an unidentified male in the driver's seat.

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating.

Police say they don't yet know if this was a case of foul play or an accident.