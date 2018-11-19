Farm worker near Montreal dies after being buried in grain

A worker died Sunday after being found half buried under grain on a farm south east of Montreal.

At approximately 4:45 pm, emergency services were called to the site in Marieville, about 30 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was discovered by a colleague, buried under grain delivered by a dump truck.

The first officers on the scene began administering CPR on the unconscious victim. He was brought to hospital in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu where he was later pronounced dead, said SQ spokeswoman Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

Quebec's workplace safety watchdog, CNESST, is investigating, but the police say the death is not criminal.