Abenaki burial site in Eastern Townships was looted, researchers say

Researchers who were investigating an Indigenous burial site near Bishop's University say the site has been pillaged.

Field project officer and biologist Louis Gabriel Pouliot said he visited the Abenaki burial site, located near the Saint-François River, in late October.

Pouliot was gathering data on erosion on the river's shores when he discovered large holes in the ground that had not been there when he last visited the site, a few weeks earlier.

"This kind of act, the exhumation of an Indigenous burial, brings back the colonial history here," he told Radio-Canada. "It's shocking, to be aware of that and to see it actually happen."

The theft could also have serious consequences for future archeological excavations.

"We don't even know what was taken, so we have no idea what we're missing," explained Geneviève Treyvaud, an archaeologist working for the Grand Council of the Waban-Aki Nation (GCNWA).

"People have this idea that archeologists only care about the object. But the object, for an archeologist, doesn't mean much, aside from the fact that it could be interesting, if it doesn't have that archeological context," she said.

According to Treyvaud, it's not an isolated incident in the area, where some people illegally dig for fun. Some people are also motivated by profit, she said.

"There is a black market, and a market in general, for artifact collectors," she said. "The Eastern Townships, and particularly the Sherbrooke region, are particularly rich [in sites]."

Incident is 'deplorable,' university says

Bishop's University said it would heighten its surveillance in the burial area and fill in the holes.

"It's deplorable that people do these prohibited archeological digs. It's illegal," said Sonia Patenaude, the head of communications with Bishop's University.

The GCNWA said it will hold a ceremony to repair, at least in part, the damage caused by the looters.

"It is serious, as a gesture, to loot a grave," said David Bernard, a researcher with the Ndakina office of the GCNWA.

"There's a reason the person was buried there, by the river. They wanted to be buried there, were buried a certain way with a certain ritual."

It is against the law for anyone to excavate an archeological site without the permission of the relevant authorities.