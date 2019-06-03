Man dies in apartment fire in Montreal's east end

A man is dead after a fire broke out in a six-unit apartment building in Montreal's east end Monday morning.

The victim, who was in his 20s, was found unconscious and transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Firefighters say the smoke detector in his unit did not work.

The fire broke out at a building on Plessis Street near La Fontaine Street at around 5:10 a.m.

The fire started in the kitchen or patio area, quickly spreading to the roof. Video captured at the scene shows a wall of fire.

Six apartments were evacuated, but it is unclear how many people were forced out. The cause is still not known.

The department tweeted that the fire is a three alarm and it may cut electricity to the area.

Montreal police are asking people to avoid the area around the intersection of de Maisonneuve Boulevard East and Panet Street due to the fire.

Police are directing traffic in the neighbourhood, said Montreal police spokesperson Const. Julien Lévesque.