Buffy Sainte-Marie talks about Indigenous artists reaching a wider audience

Folk icon and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie sits down with The Bridge host Nantali Indongo to talk about Indigenous music.

She discusses music as an extension of being — and the importance of Indigenous artists reaching a wider public.

"The white music industry is huge. The black music industry is huge. The Latino music industry is huge. We don't have one. We don't have a music industry. And we don't even know where the door is," Sainte-Marie said.

The full interview will be on The Bridge at 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 23 on CBC Radio One in Quebec.