Buckle up for six more weeks of winter, says Fred la marmotte

Fred la marmotte has spoken. Well, in his own way.

The Val D'Espoir-based groundhog was carried out of a little log cabin Saturday morning and predicted winter would go on for another six weeks.

Around 400 people gathered for the 54th annual Val-d'Espoir Carnival — not a bad turnout for a village with about 300 residents.

Eager spectators converged on the small town of Val-d’Espoir in the Gaspésie for the ceremony. (Radio-Canada)

Predictions vary

There are conflicting predictions from Canada's other forecasting groundhogs, with Ontario's Wiarton Willie heralding an early spring while Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam agrees with Fred.

Folklore has it that if a groundhog sees its shadow on Groundhog Day, it will retreat into its burrow, heralding six more weeks of cold weather.

But spring-like temperatures are thought to be on the way if no shadow is seen.

Willie was backed up by the most famous American groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil.