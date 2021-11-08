Bruno Marchand elected Quebec City's new mayor

It was under a thunder of applause and chants that Bruno Marchand, leader of Québec Forte et Fière, gave his victory speech right before midnight on Sunday evening.

Marchand was elected as Quebec City's next mayor with 32.3 per cent of the votes, ahead of Marie-Josée Savard by just 834 votes. He will replace outgoing Mayor Régis Labeaume, who announced his retirement last May after governing the city for 14 years.

It was a surprising turn of events, as Savard appeared to be winning up until halfway through the evening.

CBC/Radio-Canada had initially projected a win for Savard. But as the votes continued to be counted, Marchand began to gather steam and the gap between the two narrowed and then disappeared.

"What a night, what a night," a jubilant Marchand said. "We have to say it's a big turn in our city's history tonight."

He thanked his team, noting that they had come a long way since the party was created in March this year.

"Let's remember, please, that a year from today we were at one per cent [of the votes]," he said. "No name, no party yet, a leader unknown by the public."

Marchand said his team was ready to bring some changes to the city, adding their mantra would be to leave no one behind.

"The challenges ahead of us are important and if we don't unite, we won't make it," he said.

A new face in Quebec City politics

Marchand is relatively new to municipal politics. He became the leader of Québec Forte et Fière in April this year, less than a month after his party was officially created.

Born and raised in Quebec City's Limoilou neighbourhood, he was president of the Quebec City, Chaudière-Appalaches and Bas-Saint-Laurent branch of Centraide from 2014 until launching his campaign.

His victory over Savard marks the end of an era in Quebec City's municipal politics. Savard was vowing continuity by promising to pick up on Labeaume's projects. She was endorsed by Labeaume after having worked closely with him as city councillor for eight years.

Labeaume, who was first elected in a byelection in 2007, was often dubbed "King Régis" for his iron-clad hold on city hall.

One of Marchand's priorities is to solve the issue of homelessness in Quebec City, saying he would work with community groups to reach this goal.

He will lead city hall with a minority of seats on city council. As of 12:30 a.m. on Monday, only six out of Quebec City's 21 city councillors were members of his party.

Équipe Marie-Josée Savard won 10 seats on city council, Québec 21 won four, and new party Transition Québec won one seat.

Gilles Lehouillier re-elected as mayor of Lévis

Across the St. Lawrence in Lévis, CBC/Radio-Canada projected a win for Gilles Lehouillier, the party leader of Lévis Force 10. He was in the lead with more than 74.8 per cent of the votes as of 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

This will be Lehouillier's third mandate. He was first elected in 2013.

He won against Elhadji Mamadou Diarra, leader of Repensons Lévis, who as of 12:30 a.m. Monday had 20.8 per cent of the votes.

