Brossard woman wants city to clear snow its plows left on her walkway

A woman in Brossard said that after plows pushed snow onto her walkway, a city inspector who came by to respond to her complaint only reprimanded her on the look of a vehicle on her property.

"I was so happy when someone from the city came, but instead of [looking at the snow] he pointed to the truck," Yousra Boulkoufa said.

The truck has graffiti on its side, and the inspector told her it hurt the neighbourhood aesthetic.

Boulfkoufa said after the great Montreal region was hit with more than 30 centimetres of snow last week, Brossard's snow-clearing operation brought it to her doorstep — literally.

She said she carved an alternate walkway through the pileup where she could, but she still expected the city to do something.

"I shouldn't be locked [in], I have a child I have to take to school at seven o'clock in the morning, every day," she said.

The city inspector arrived to assess the snow on her property and only told Boulkoufa that the graffiti on her truck was ugly. (Sean Henry/CBC)

She said that her husband would normally be able to clear the walkway, but he's not in town.

She's called the city multiple times and says responses ranged from apologetic, to a staffer saying there's nothing they can do.

The city did not reply to CBC's request for comment.