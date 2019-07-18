Teen cyclist seriously injured after collision with box truck in Brossard

A 17-year-old cyclist was transported to hospital in serious condition Thursday morning after colliding with a box truck on Montreal's South Shore.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Taschereau Boulevard and Auteuil Avenue in Brossard at around 9 a.m., according to Longueuil police Const. François Boucher.

The truck driver was not injured.

A security perimeter was established by police, cordoning off the truck and damaged bicycle.

Boucher said police are waiting to hear from the hospital about his condition.