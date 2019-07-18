Teen cyclist seriously injured after collision with box truck in Brossard
A young cyclist was transported to hospital in serious condition Thursday morning after colliding with a box truck on Montreal's South Shore.
Longueuil police are looking into what caused the incident
A 17-year-old cyclist was transported to hospital in serious condition Thursday morning after colliding with a box truck on Montreal's South Shore.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Taschereau Boulevard and Auteuil Avenue in Brossard at around 9 a.m., according to Longueuil police Const. François Boucher.
The truck driver was not injured.
A security perimeter was established by police, cordoning off the truck and damaged bicycle.
Boucher said police are waiting to hear from the hospital about his condition.
With files from Kate McKenna