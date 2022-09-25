Woman, 2 children dead after Brossard apartment fire

Longueuil police are investigating after the death of a woman and two children in Brossard on Montreal's South Shore overnight.

The woman and two children were found unconscious at an apartment on St-Laurent Boulevard after police and firefighters responded to a fire at 1 a.m. Sunday.



Alain Lessard, a division chief with the Longueuil fire department, says firefighters administered CPR to the victims after containing the fire.

The victims were taken to hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. The children were still in critical condition shortly before dawn.

François Boucher, a spokesperson for the Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL) says officers are questioning a man they consider an important witness.



Police have set up a command post in the area.