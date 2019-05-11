Montreal resident, 25, dies in Brossard restaurant shooting
Man was transported to hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries, police say
A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in a Brossard restaurant on Montreal's South Shore.
The victim, a resident of Montreal, was inside the Pizzeria Sofia, located on Leduc Boulevard in the Quartier DIX30 shopping district, at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday when the shooting took place.
According to Longueuil police, the victim was hit by at least one bullet and taken to hospital in critical condition.
He later died of his injuries, said police spokesperson Const. Mélanie Mercille, noting the victim is not known to police.
The suspect fled on foot and is being sought by police.
A perimeter was set up around the crime scene as investigators combed the area for evidence, working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.