Montreal resident, 25, dies in Brossard restaurant shooting

A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in a Brossard restaurant on Montreal's South Shore.

The victim, a resident of Montreal, was inside the Pizzeria Sofia, located on Leduc Boulevard in the Quartier DIX30 shopping district, at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday when the shooting took place.

According to Longueuil police, the victim was hit by at least one bullet and taken to hospital in critical condition.

He later died of his injuries, said police spokesperson Const. Mélanie Mercille, noting the victim is not known to police.

The suspect fled on foot and is being sought by police.

A perimeter was set up around the crime scene as investigators combed the area for evidence, working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.