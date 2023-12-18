Man in critical condition after being shot through a motel door

A man in his 40s is in critical condition after being shot through a motel door on Montreal's South Shore.

At least one shot was fired at the Falcon Motel room in Brossard around 1 a.m. Monday. The man was hit in the upper body, police say. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say another man was in the room at the time who got out safely.

Officials say people staying in other rooms have not been evacuated from the site, but will have to leave when they wake up.

Police say they have not identified any suspects, but a car took off heading toward Highway 10. An investigation is underway.