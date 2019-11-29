Search teams find body of man missing in northern Quebec

Police have found the body of a Brossard, Que., man who went missing while driving through northern Quebec.

George He, a 29-year-old who worked as a nurse, was supposed to travel to Matagami for work via Route 1055, an isolated gravel logging road.

Matagami is located about 260 kilometres northeast of Val-d'Or.

He was from Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.

He was last seen on Nov. 20 and his vehicle was found five days later on the side of the road.

Sûreté du Québec teams had been searching the area on snowmobiles and with a helicopter.

They found his body on Thursday.