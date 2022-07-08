Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Longueuil police arrest Brossard hit-and-run suspect

The 32-year-old man is expected to appear at the Longueuil courthouse Friday.

Police had been looking for the driver of a black pickup truck that struck a 25-year-old as she was crossing the intersection of Rome Boulevard and Lautrec Street on June 24.  (Jennifer Yoon/CBC News)

Longueuil police arrested a man Thursday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Brossard two weeks ago. 

Police had been looking for the driver of a black pickup truck that struck a 25-year-old woman as she was crossing the intersection of Rome Boulevard and Lautrec Street on June 24. The woman died before she could be taken to hospital.

The 32-year-old man is expected to appear at the Longueuil courthouse Friday morning. 

He could face several charges, including failure to stop following a fatal accident, dangerous driving causing death, public mischief and attempted fraud. 

