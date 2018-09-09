Brossard under boil-water advisory after fecal bacteria found in water system

Brossard is under a boil-water advisory after lab tests found fecal bacteria in the water system serving the South Shore municipality.

Before drinking any tap water, residents have been advised to boil it for at least one minute, the city said in a statement issued this weekend.

The advisory is in place until further notice, the municipality said.

It didn't say when it expects it to be lifted.

Unboiled, hot tap water can still be used to wash dishes and clothes, and to bathe.

The city says it's best to wash young children with a washcloth to prevent them from swallowing any water and to make sure they don't put wet objects in their mouths.

