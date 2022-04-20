Skip to Main Content
Montreal

Quebec duck farm says it must kill 150,000 birds, lay off 300 staff due to bird flu

A week after a case of avian flu was detected in one of its breeding facilities, a duck farm in Quebec's Eastern Townships says it has to slaughter 150,000 birds and lay off hundreds of staff members.

Farm says it will take 6 to 12 months to fully restore operations

CBC News ·
Ducks in cages are seen at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 17, 2014. A farm in Quebec's Eastern Townships says it has no choice but to slaughter 150,000 birds after cases of avian flu were detected in its facilities. (Phil Noble/Reuters)

A Quebec duck-farming operation that detected avian flu at three of its facilities says it has to slaughter 150,000 birds and lay off nearly 300 employees.

Angela Anderson of Brome Lake Ducks says it will likely take six to 12 months and possibly several million dollars to fully restore its operations.

She said in an interview Wednesday that one the facilities affected by the H5N1 flu contained all the company's breeding stock, including 400,000 Pekin duck eggs that were ordered destroyed.

Once birds that are in the pipeline at unaffected facilities are processed, she says the company will have to lay off staff because there will be no more ducks coming in.

Veterinarian Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt of the Université de Montréal says the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu represents the highest-risk strain that Quebec farmers have ever faced.

He said that while it doesn't pose much of a risk to humans, it's so contagious that all animals on an infected farm need to be destroyed on site to stop it from spreading.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now