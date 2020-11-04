Family of murdered Montreal teen welcomes decision to allow video-conferencing at parole hearings

The family of a murder victim that has been advocating for loved ones to be able to attend parole board hearings during the pandemic says it's relieved the Parole Board of Canada has announced it will allow victims to dial in via video conference.

Brigitte Serre was 17 years old when she was murdered in 2006 while working overnight at a gas station in Montreal's Saint-Léonard neighbourhood.

Her killer applied for supervised outings and Serre's stepmother, Darlene Ryan, could only participate in the parole board hearing by telephone last month because of COVID-19 safety measures.

She wanted at least to have the option of a video conference, so she could be seen and heard when she spoke.

The federal government announced a new pilot project Tuesday, after victim's rights advocates, including Serre's family, called for a solution during the pandemic. The pilot project begins Nov. 9 in Quebec and Ontario.

"Which is my birthday," Ryan said. "So, I'm going to take it as one heck of a birthday gift."

But Ryan says she's disappointed it took more than a month for the government to announce a solution.

"I just find it a shame that they had to be shamed, basically, into doing the right thing," Ryan said. "You know, Brigitte was by herself that night when she was murdered, with her assailant. The only defence that we can give her is to be there fully for her."

After the parole board hearing, her daughter's killer, Sébastien Simon, had his request for supervised outings denied.

The office of federal public safety minister Bill Blair says victims around the country should be able to participate in video hearings by the end of the year.