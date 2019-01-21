Montreal priest convicted of sex crimes pleads guilty to additional charges

Brian Boucher, a Roman Catholic priest who has worked at 10 churches in Montreal over the last two decades, has pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference and one count of invitation to sexual touching.

Boucher entered the plea on Monday at the Montreal courthouse. A trial was set to get underway this morning.

Two other charges were stayed.

Crown prosecutor Annabelle Sheppard says Boucher pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference and one count of invitation to sexual touching; offences on one victim occurred from 1995 to 1999 —@Steverukavina

Boucher was found guilty earlier this month of sexually harassing and assaulting a former altar boy more than a decade ago.

The sentencing hearing in that case has been set for March 25.

​Stripped of most priestly functions

Boucher was ordained in Montreal in 1996 and served at English-language parishes throughout the greater Montreal region. He also worked as a chaplain at McGill University and at Lakeshore Hospital in Montreal's West Island.

Although Boucher is still a priest, the Montreal archdiocese removed him from all ministry functions, including saying mass in public or hearing confessions, as soon as he was arraigned.

The archdiocese issued a statement immediately after the Jan. 8 guilty verdict in the first court case, saying it "arouses a gamut of feelings among both parishioners in the pew and Church leadership, including bishops and priests: feelings of shame, revulsion and anger as well as confusion, sadness and compassion."

The statement outlines the steps the archdiocese has taken to deal with abuse complaints and to accompany the complainants in the case of Boucher.

It also promises to implement a "safe-environment policy" throughout the diocese, consistent with national guidelines for the protection of minors issued by the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops last fall.