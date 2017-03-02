Montreal priest who sexually abused boys gets 8 years in prison

A Montreal priest who sexually abused two boys has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Quebec court Judge Patricia Compagnone handed down the sentence to Brian Boucher Monday, based on a joint recommendation from the Crown and the defence.

Boucher was handcuffed in the courtroom and led away by a constable.

He pleaded guilty to abusing one of the boys in January, just a few weeks after he was found guilty of abusing the other one.

Boucher has worked at 10 churches in Montreal over the last two decades.

He was found guilty of taking the first victim to motels and sexually assaulting him while Boucher worked as a priest in LaSalle in the 1990s.

The victim was just 11 when the abuse began. It continued for two years.

He was also found guilty of sexually assaulting the second victim in the rectory of a church he worked at in the town of Mount Royal starting in 2008.

Both victims gave impact statements Monday morning.

The victim from 2008 said he still has daily flashbacks about the abuse, and that he suffers panic attacks whenever the phone rings or when he sees the same model of car that Boucher drove.

"Father Boucher's actions were deliberate and calculated," said the victim, who is not being identified because he was a minor at the time of the abuse.

The man said he ultimately came forward to spare other children from suffering what he suffered.

The second victim from the 1990s said it was hard to put into words the impact Boucher's abuse had on his life.

"It takes something from you that you know you're never going to get back," he said.

He said the abuse will always be present in his life, and that he has to talk about it with anyone he hopes to get close to.