Brendan Kelly picks his favourite albums of 2018

It's been quite the year for music, from Ariana Grande's rise to super-stardom to the release of Coeur de pirate's fifth studio album, En cas de tempête, ce jardin sera fermé.

Keeping a close eye on the scene is Montreal Gazette columnist Brendan Kelly.

Brendan does music and entertainment columns on CBC Montreal's Daybreak. He's compiled a list of his favourite albums of 2018.

"What we want is for people to listen to the choices and say, 'Hey, you're completely nuts. That's not a top 10 album,'" he said.

These are the first five — he will reveal the next five next Wednesday.

Dirty Computer by Janelle Monae

Monae worked very closely with Prince when creating Dirty Computer, her third studio album. It came out in April.

Dans le noir by Safia Nolin

This is the Quebec City native's second album, and first album that includes original material.

In the song Miroir, Nolin sings "I am apologizing for my body… I know I'm the ugliest."

Chris by Christine and the Queens

This album by the French singer explores questions of sexuality and gender. Chris also comes with two full-length albums: one in French, and one in English.

Be the Cowboy by Mitski

This Japanese-American singer-songwriter has been catching critics' ears since her fifth studio album came out in August.

All 14 songs on Be the Cowboy are very short, with interesting lyrics that explore the intricacies of love.

Midnight, Let's Get A Hot Dog by The Seasons

This album by the Québécois foursome The Seasons came out in November, even though it was recorded in July 2017.

The bamd formed in Beaufort, Que., and moved from a folk-pop sound on their first album, PULP, to rock and punk sounds in Midnight, Let's Get A Hot Dog.

Comment below and let us know what your favourite album of 2018 was.