Stories of breast cancer survivors inspire artwork, raise funds for charity

When Katherine Peters walked into the Galerie MX on Viger Avenue Saturday morning, she was immediately struck by a beautiful piece of art depicting a woman's body covered with vibrant flowers.

She didn't realize it at first, but the painting by artist Roxanne Sauriol was inspired by her own story of beating breast cancer.

Peters, 52 and now cancer-free, was one of 10 people paired up with artists by the Canadian Cancer Society as part of a project to raise awareness and encourage other women to get screened.

The artwork was inspired by a letter written by Peters describing her experience.

"This one spoke to me," said Peters.

"I believe that it reflects what I've been through."

The artwork is being displayed at Galerie MX on Viger Avenue. (CBC)

She said that after finding a lump in her breast in 2016, she was nervous to get it checked out. But she's glad she did, so that her cancer was detected early.

Peters said that she's grateful for her support network during chemotherapy and radiation, as well as organizations like the Canadian Cancer Society.

"At the end of it, I feel stronger," she said.

Niti Marcelle Mueth is one of the artists who was paired with someone touched by breast cancer. (CBC)

Niti Marcelle Mueth is one of the artists who participated in the project. She said that the letter she received was deeply moving.

"She wrote a letter which was really emotional and I had to work with that letter to create a piece," Mueth said.

All of the pieces reflect a different experience, from survivors to family members to caregivers. Mueth said her piece was inspired by the importance of creating a community.

"I was trying to show unity and sisterhood and the importance of working together," she said.

All the art pieces are different and reflect people's experiences according to the letters they wrote. (CBC)

The paintings will be auctioned off to support the Canadian Cancer Society.

The event was put on as part of the 10th edition of the society's mammogram program. The Thingamaboob campaign, where keychains are sold to raise awareness about early detection, has brought in more than $1 million for breast cancer research and awareness.