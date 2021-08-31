'Several breaches' of COVID protocol at Lakeshore General Hospital expose patients to delta variant

An internal memo obtained by some media outlets including CBC News has revealed that multiple patients in the Emergency Room of Lakeshore General Hospital on Montreal's West Island were exposed to COVID-19 in recent days due to "several breaches" in protocol by staff.

Last week, it was revealed that an unvaccinated nurse working in the ER had tested positive for COVID-19, and at least one patient in contact with that nurse had developed symptoms.

The memo, written by Marjorie Blanchette, an infection control counsellor with the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, suggests a more widespread problem.

"Several breaches of protocols were also noted in the past few days in the ER, leading to multiple exposures of varying duration in several areas of the ER," Blanchette said in the memo dated Aug. 28.

The breaches occurred between Aug. 20 and Aug. 26.

Most of them involved staff or patients not wearing proper personal protective equipment (PPE).

The memo also said several COVID-positive patients were present in the ER last week.

"Symptomatic and positive COVID-19 users spent several hours in the emergency room (waiting room, stretcher, outpatients and non-ambulatory) from August 20 to 26, 2021. They were unvaccinated and had no history of the disease," Blanchette said in the memo.

The memo said those users were infected with the delta variant.

Regional health authority beefs up measures

Hélène Bergeron-Gamache, a spokesperson for the health agency, told CBC in an email that the patient who developed symptoms after coming in contact with the unvaccinated nurse who tested positive last week has so far tested negative.

"For now, he is negative as are all employees and patients with whom the nurse has been in contact," Bergeron-Gamache said.

She added that the hospital has issued a "high surveillance notice" to all staff which should increase infection control measures.

"Reminders to this effect have been sent to all staff and COVID agents have been deployed to the hospital to ensure respect and compliance with the wearing of PPE and good practices in infection prevention and control," she said.

She noted that 89 per cent of all staff in the CIUSSS have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84 per cent have received two doses.