5 Quebecers will be honoured for acts of bravery during the 2017 mosque shooting

Five Quebecers have been selected to receive the Governor General's Medal of Bravery for their actions during the 2017 Quebec City mosque shooting.

The Canadian Bravery Decorations were created in 1972 by Queen Elizabeth II to symbolically express the nation's gratitude to those who risked their lives to save or protect others.

On January 29, 2017, Alexandre Bissonnette entered the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre and opened fire, killing six and injuring five others.

Azzeddine Soufiane was killed in the violence, sacrificing his life while trying to disarm the shooter. He will be awarded the Governor General's Star of Courage posthumously.

Said Akjour and Mohamed Khabar will receive the Medal of Bravery for attempting to confront the shooter during the incident.

Hakim Chambaz will receive the medal for rescuing a little girl during the attack, as will Aymen Derbali, who tried to draw the shooter's attention away from other worshippers.

Derbali was seriously injured in the shooting, and has been paralyzed ever since.

These five join the 123 Canadians tapped to be decorated by Governor General Julie Payette this year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no date has been set for when this year's award ceremony will take place.