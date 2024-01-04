Brasserie T! closure leads to 130 layoffs

Brasserie T!, the chain of restaurants launched by the owners of renown Montreal establishment Toqué!, announced Wednesday its immediate closure and the layoffs of 130 workers.

Co-owners, chef Normand Laprise and Christine Lamarche, have cited operating costs, the negative impact of the pandemic and inflation, as well as staff turnover, as the reasons behind the sudden closure.

Brasserie T! had several locations, including in the Mile-End district, Sainte-Thérèse, Brossard, at the Comptoir-Épicerie on Beaumont Avenue in Montreal, and at Burger T! in Montreal's Time Out Market.

"The shareholders are already looking for professionals in this field willing to acquire the establishments concerned and hire the current employees," Laprise and Lamarche said in a news release.

They said workers were notified Wednesday morning and that the owners would help them in their search for restaurant positions.

Restaurant Toqué!, the flagship of the group led by Normand Laprise, remains in operation and will open on Jan. 10 after the holiday break.

According to Laprise, chef and co-founder of the group, Brasserie T! "was running well," and its traffic was "good," but the pandemic took place at the worst time in the restaurants' development.

An expansion plan for the T! chain launched in 2019 and included a production kitchen and the opening of five Brasserie T! locations, according to the news release. Laprise said he made the decision to close "with regret and as a very last resort."

"The operating costs of our production kitchen, located on Beaumont, were too high to supply just three branches. So our operations were in deficit. Without the pandemic, development would already be over," Laprise said.

The rising costs of raw materials, construction and wages became unsustainable, the chef said.

Toqué! marked its 30th anniversary last year. Laprise and Lamarche say they want to ensure it has a future.

"Even if the situation at Brasserie T! has weakened their group financially, the duo is hopeful of stabilizing the situation quickly over the coming months," the news release reads.