Man charged with murder in death of 24-year-old girlfriend

Quebec provincial police say a 36-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend.

Sgt. Éloïse Cossette says local police were called to a home in Saint-Isidore, about 20 kilometres south of Montreal, around 7 p.m. Sunday for a woman in respiratory distress.

When they arrived, they performed CPR on her. The 24-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The circumstances of her death were unclear, Cossette said, so local police transferred the investigation over to the Sûreté du Québec's homicide unit.

They met with the man on Monday and he appeared in court later the same day.